Bobcat Company: Bobcat R-Series Loaders

November 30, 2020 -  By
Photo: Bobcat Company

The all new Bobcat® R-Series loaders are a revolution in both form and function. Designed to tackle everyday work and -the toughest challenges, these next generation loaders include several machine and feature changes focused on quality, reliability and durability.

R-Series loaders bring more comfort to challenging jobs with their leading all-around visibility, comfortable controls, numerous options and roomy environment. Features include an optional clear-side enclosure, mesh-free windows, new cab design, redesigned cooling system, new cast-steel Bob-Tach® attachment mounting system, inline engine design and durable direct-drive system, and redesigned lift arms.

