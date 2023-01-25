BrightView continues 2022 acquisition trend with addition of Smith’s Tree Care

No. 1 on the 2022 LM150 list, BrightView Holdings of Blue Bell, Pa., adds Smith’s Tree Care, a tree care service provider based in Newport News, Va.

“Smith’s Tree Care has had the pleasure of serving the Hampton Roads community and providing best-in-class tree care service, for nearly 20 years,” said Smith’s Tree Care Founder Dave Smith. “As we looked to the future, combining forces with BrightView was a logical next step that puts us in the best position to expand and grow the business. I’m forever grateful for the dedication of our talented arborists and tree experts and am certain they will continue to thrive as valued members of the BrightView family.”

Smith’s Tree Cree was founded in 2005 by Dave Smith and provides tree care, tree trimming and pruning, tree removal and stump grinding services.

“Dave’s and Uwe Troxler’s hard work over the past 17 years has elevated Smith’s Tree Care to one of the market’s top tree service companies,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView president and CEO. “We’re excited to welcome them to the BrightView Tree Care Services family as we work together to provide exceptional quality service and continue to position ourselves as the region’s preferred commercial tree care provider.”

BrightView company said this addition strengthens its existing tree care services expertise in the greater Hampton Roads marketplace. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition is the first for BrightView in 2023 as the company rounded out a flurry of acquisitions last year with the addition of Apex Land Group, a full-service commercial landscaping company in Myrtle Beach, S.C.