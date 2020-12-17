CASE Construction: TR310B Compact Track Loader

The all-new CASE TR310B radial-lift compact track loader operates at 74 horsepower with a 3,100-pound rated operating capacity. Its all-new 8-inch LCD display improves on industry-leading CASE visibility with a new backup camera that is viewable in both forward and reverse operation. The display also showcases critical operating information and “trip” details. All-new electro-hydraulic controls, managed through the display, make it easier than ever for operators to dial CASE CTLs into specific application demands. All-new cab controls and joysticks make the new TR310B easy to own and operate.

Learn more here.