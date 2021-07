Chenmark’s James Higgins discusses the green industry and making the LM150 list

In this video LM Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones is joined by Chenmark Partner, James Higgins. The pair discuss the LM150, our annual list of the 150 largest revenue-generating companies in the industry as Chenmark landed at No. 43 on the list with a revenue of $50 million. Higgins also discusses how the company broke into the green industry.