Companies in the News: Updates from BrightView, Belgard, ManageMowed and more

As part of an effort to convert its fleet of vehicles to electric, BrightView — No. 1 on the 2022 LM150 list — purchases 100 electric-powered Chevrolet Bolt EUVs, that, according to the company, were put into service in July.

The deployment of these new cars brings the company’s management fleet to nearly 400 electric and hybrid vehicles. Over the next four years, the company aims to convert its fleet of 3,000 field managers’ vehicles to electric and hybrid.

“As a company dedicated to developing, designing, and maintaining the best landscapes on Earth, we are continually seeking sustainable solutions that minimize our impact on the environment,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView president and CEO. “The addition of electric and hybrid vehicles is yet another example of our commitment to investing in the future of our planet and achieving our environmental goals.”

BrightView also recently acquired SGS Hawaii, expanding its presence in the state.

Belgard premieres new podcast

Belgard premieres its new podcast series “Inside out with Belgard”. Hosted by outdoor Belgard’s director of residential hardscapes Joe Raboine, the podcast dives into latest trends in outdoor living and how contractors can maximize their business. Raboine speaks with fellow industry experts each episode and shares knowledge on the latest in outdoor design, products, business practices, tools and more.

The first two episodes of “Inside out with Belgard”, with guests John Lea, founder and CEO of Decksouth, Marietta, Ga., and Mike Peterson, founder and president of Visionary Design Marketing and co-founder of the Science in Design Summit, are available on multiple podcast platforms.

ManageMowed named to top new franchises list

Entrepreneur magazine names ManageMowed to its Top New Franchises of 2022 list. ManageMowed earned the No. 94 spot on the list.

“It’s been an exceptional journey watching our concept grow exponentially since we first began franchising in 2019,” said Peter Roberts, co-founder of ManageMowed. “This ranking has only further motivated us to continue to innovate and bring our fresh approach to the Green Industry to new markets across the country.”

To be eligible for the list, franchise concepts must have started franchising in 2017 or later. All companies, regardless of size, are judged by the same standards, including growth rate, financial strength, stability, startup costs, litigation, percentage of terminations and whether the company provides financing. ManageMowed announced its franchise initiative in 2019.

Kichler Lighting honors Contractors of the Year

Kichler Lighting awards its 2022 Landscape Lighting Contractor of the Year awards to regional and national recipients.

Tim Salopek, Illumination FL, Boynton Beach, Fla., earned National Contractor of the Year honors. Regional winners include John Dellafiora, Pacific Lawn Sprinklers, College Point, N.Y., and Mark Fontenot, Unique Outdoor, Houston, Texas.

“This award recognizes excellence in professional landscaping lighting, installation and service,” said Mark Lape, vice President of Sales for Kichler Lighting. “Our network of landscape lighting contractors is an essential part of our business, true partners.”

Case CE partners with country artist Jon Pardi

Case Construction Equipment partners with CMA and ACM Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Jon Pardi to bring attention to careers in construction through the Get Down Up North contest. Five winners will each win an all-expenses-paid trip with a guest to the Case Customer Center in Tomahawk, Wis. to learn how to operate construction equipment with Pardi.

Case will announce winners at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, and the training event will take place in Summer 2023. Training includes a basic overview of equipment and safety practices, as well as skill challenges and stick time to give operators a feel for operating the equipment.

Russo Power Equipment expands to the Milwaukee area

Russo Power Equipment expands to the greater Milwaukee area with its newest location in New Berlin, Wis., set to open in the fall.

“We can’t wait to finally provide a storefront for our long-time Wisconsin-based customers, and we look forward to our growth in the region. The support we have received from New Berlin residents and locals from the surrounding Milwaukee area has been nothing short of amazing,” Christian Balderas, business development manager, said.

The location features a large showroom, an extensive warehouse and a service department.

WorkWave continues growth

WorkWave announces 168 percent year-to-date (YTD) growth and Q2 revenue growth of 148 percent year-over-year.

According to the company, software sales have been the main driver behind the growth, growing at 173 percent YTD. WorkWave has also been recently named one of the Top 100 Software Companies of 2022 by The Software Report.

“During these times of uncertainty, it is even more critical that we continue to focus on consistently delivering tangible value to our customers. That, combined with our ability to be a strong partner, will carry them — and WorkWave — through any challenges they may face,” said WorkWave CEO David F. Giannetto. “We expect our outstanding success to continue and believe that our constant focus on running a well-managed, profitable, organically growing business puts us in a superior position versus our competition.”