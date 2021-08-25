Deere recalling compact tractors

John Deere is recalling 4M and 4R compact tractors, saying improperly installed wheel spacers could cause tractor wheels to come off the machine during use.

The company has received one report of a wheel detaching from the tractor but has received no reports of injuries.

The company is recommending that 4M and 4R users immediately stop using their tractors until they can take them to an authorized dealer. Dealers will inspect the wheel systems and make repairs if necessary.

Dealers sold the tractors from December 2020 through June 2021 for between $30,000 and $56,000.

Tractors included in the recall are model numbers:

4044M

4044R

4052M

4052R

4066M

4066R

A list of serial numbers included in this recall is available here.