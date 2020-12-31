Dica to feature equipment setup at TCI Virtual Summit

Dica will showcase products designed for tree care applications during the TCI Virtual Summit, Jan. 13-15, 2021. The event is being held in an online platform where education sessions and trade show networking can occur in real time.

Dica will feature its SafetyTech Outrigger Pads in medium duty, heavy duty, super duty and special duty categories. Constructed of proprietary engineered thermoplastic material, Dica’s patented SafetyTech Outrigger Pads have crush ratings up to 750 psi and rated capacities up to 240,000 pounds.

Medium Duty Outrigger Pads in 1- and 1.5-inch thicknesses are ideal for setting up bucket trucks and smaller aerials. For larger bucket trucks, aerial devices and mobile cranes, 2-inch-thick Heavy Duty pads or 3- and 4-inch Super Duty Pads are available to increase load distribution and stability. SafetyTech engineered thermoplastic outrigger pads are used in 40-plus countries and six continents around the world due to their ease of use, strength, durability and ergonomic features.

Dica’s Special Duty Outrigger Pads are specifically designed to trap outrigger feet and prevent sliding when setting up in less than level conditions. Dica has two options, the Cavity Pad and Cavity Pad Plus models.

Standard Cavity Pads are a solid one-piece outrigger pad design with .5-inch-tall lip on all four sides. Cavity Pad Plus models are constructed with a 1-inch-high contrasting color inverted bezel footbrake that is bolted to the pad. Both designs are stock items and available to ship.

Two other products ideal for tree care applications are the incredibly tough and durable AlturnaMats Ground Protection Mats and engineered Checkers Wheel Chocks. AlturnaMats keep equipment from becoming stuck in the ground, causing damage to lawns and landscaping.

Constructed of 0.5-inch-thick engineered high-density plastic, AlturnaMats Ground Mats are the professional solution to the expensive problem of repeatedly replacing expensive plywood or repairing ruts. Checkers Wheel Chocks are a strong and durable chocking solution for all different equipment sizes. Made of lightweight urethane or recycled rubber, Checkers Wheel Chocks are waterproof and resistant to UV, salts and road chemicals.