Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


FMC: 75-Day Mosquito Control You Can Take to The Bank

February 6, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: FMC

Photo: FMC

With extreme staying power and long-lasting protection under harsh conditions, FMC’s Scion® insecticide with UVX™ Technology is the next generation of insecticides. Scion’s performance on mosquitos and ticks is backed by the FMC 75-Day Assurance, making it the ideal foundation product for your mosquito and tick programs. Powered by gamma-cyhalothrin, Scion® is engineered to maintain a continuous residual even when faced with high temperatures and intense sunlight. Reduce labor, call backs, and gain exceptional control with Scion Insecticide.

Join for Free

Related Articles

ASV Offers Yanmar-Powered RT-50 Featuring More Power and Comfort
Redesigned 2023 Z-Spray Stand-On Spreader Sprayers
The Andersons: Introducing RejuvaSoil™
Progressive Commercial: Commercial Auto & Business Insurance
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment