FMC: 75-Day Mosquito Control You Can Take to The Bank

With extreme staying power and long-lasting protection under harsh conditions, FMC’s Scion® insecticide with UVX™ Technology is the next generation of insecticides. Scion’s performance on mosquitos and ticks is backed by the FMC 75-Day Assurance, making it the ideal foundation product for your mosquito and tick programs. Powered by gamma-cyhalothrin, Scion® is engineered to maintain a continuous residual even when faced with high temperatures and intense sunlight. Reduce labor, call backs, and gain exceptional control with Scion Insecticide.

