FX Luminaire introduces two new ground wash options for VO wall light

FX Luminaire unveiled new ground wash options for the VO Wall Lights. The new compact fixture is designed for lighting decks and concrete hardscapes.

According to the company, the compact marker light reduces glare, increases design flexibility and delivers performance in all weather and environmental conditions.

Available in 180- and 360-degree versions, the ground wash options illuminate hardscapes for safety, wayfinding and perimeter lighting. The custom optics and faceplate design can deliver light across the installation surface horizontally to provide an ideal amount of light while controlling glare for passersby.

A steel body offers a durable, rust-proof and an easy to clean integrated LED board with zoning and dimming capabilities. A special mounting kit is also available for users.

Other features of the ground wash options are:

· 316 marine-grade stainless steel

· Four faceplate options for design flexibility

· Compatible with Luxor technology

· Phase and pulse width modulation dimmable

· Input voltage: 10-15V