Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


FX Luminaire: RH Recessed Step Light & VK Vertical Wall Light

December 2, 2022 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: FX Luminaire

Photo: FX Luminaire

Lighting narrow spaces requires a special type of fixture. Luckily, FX Luminaire has two!

Designed for sleek, seamless installation, the new RH Recessed Wall/Step Lighting and VK Recessed Wall Light provide modern solutions for hardscape applications. These fully recessed fixtures have specifically engineered baffles that soften light output and reduce glare, allowing them to blend into the hardscape. They’re ideal for lighting walkways, stairs, walls, and more! Check them out at fxl.com

Learn more.

Related Articles

3M: 3M™ WorkTunes™ Connect Hearing Protector
Drafix Software, Inc. PRO Landscape Design Software
Progressive Commercial: Commercial Auto & Business Insurance
Rain Bird® Valves Display
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment