FX Luminaire: RH Recessed Step Light & VK Vertical Wall Light

Lighting narrow spaces requires a special type of fixture. Luckily, FX Luminaire has two!

Designed for sleek, seamless installation, the new RH Recessed Wall/Step Lighting and VK Recessed Wall Light provide modern solutions for hardscape applications. These fully recessed fixtures have specifically engineered baffles that soften light output and reduce glare, allowing them to blend into the hardscape. They’re ideal for lighting walkways, stairs, walls, and more! Check them out at fxl.com

