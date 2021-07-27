FX Luminaire intros strip light

FX Luminaire’s new SRP Strip Light comes in 10-foot lengths with 2-inch cut marks.

The kit also comes with preinstalled 10-foot power feed, splice connectors, end caps and all necessary accessories. FX Luminaire said tits unique splice connector design eliminates the need for heat shrink or adhesive.

According to the company, installation of the SRP strip light is achieved in three steps:

Insert the LED spacer.

Slide the jumper into the strip plate.

Snap the connector clip in place.

“Many lighting contractors and designers find installing strip lights difficult and time-consuming,” said James Cervantes, product manager for FX Luminaire. “SRP Strip Lights include all the accessories needed to make splice connections and terminations, so installation is quick and easy.”

A 40-foot version will be available in fall 2021.

Other noteworthy features include: