Gravely Pro-Stance® EV

January 13, 2023 -  By
Photo: Ariens Co.

The Gravely Pro-Stance® EV is a new electric stand-on mower that features Gravely’s FusionCore battery system. It offers commercial-grade cutting power from a mower that is more sustainable, quieter, and easier to maintain than gas-powered stand-on mowers. The 16-kWh lithium-ion battery can keep crews cutting all day long. It’s an ideal mower for top 150 landscaping companies, municipalities, universities, and landscape contractors.

The Pro-Stance EV comes in 48”, 52” and 60” side and rear discharge deck sizes, and features the new X-Factor 3 design, which is made from 7-gauge welded steel.

