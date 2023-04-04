Recommender: What’s the No. 1 thing pros should know about working with distributors?

Nick DiLorenzo

Landscape product manager, Horizon Distributors

The most important thing is to use your supply partner to help you plan for the season. By using your purchase history, they can help you forecast and preorder your product, so you don’t miss the application window. Plus, a lot of distributors have tools that compare product costs, rates and labor costs so that you can select the product that works best for you. Maybe you are facing labor issues and need your fertilizer to last a little longer. By utilizing the tools a distributor offers (like Horizon’s fertilizer calculator), you can forecast your total application cost each season and set yourself up for success.

Don Davis

Assistant training manager, Siteone Landscape Supply

The professional contractor is looking for more than just a source of product; they should also be looking for a partner. That partner should have value-focused inventory solutions to help them succeed. It should also offer the technical expertise to help them add new services and business solutions that help build their teams and improve their operations. The professional contractor faces daily challenges from labor shortages to equipment and material availability to economic uncertainty. A good distributor partner can help overcome the challenges of today while planning for the changes of tomorrow.

David Helt

President, Target Specialty Products

It starts with value. A good distributor can provide value way beyond saying, ‘We’ve got these products at this price.’ The added extra value includes ways to expand the services that the lawn care company offers. A distributor should consult with the contractor about ways they can grow their business model with options like mosquito and perimeter pest control, for example. Secondary to value is not only expanding a business but weaving through the complicated vendor programs. A distributor can help you find out your best buying calendar and how to maximize your budget with the best products that are going to solve your problems.