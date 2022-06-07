Greenworks Commercial expands 82V line

Greenworks Commercial announced the expansion of its 82v line after its debut at GIE+EXPO — now known as the Equip Expo — last year.

A variety of edgers, trimmers, blowers, chainsaws and power cutters are part of the 82v line. According to the company, new products making up the 82v expansion — including a 30-inch walk-behind mower and a 24-inch dual-stage snow blower — will release in the fall and winter of 2022.

“Greenworks is proud to transform the landscaping industry and provide a full ecosystem of solutions to improve the productivity of work,” said Klaus Hahn, Greenworks president. “With high performing machines for enhanced workflow, top-of-the-line materials and innovative technology, Greenworks Commercial is made to be reliable for everyday landscapers.”

All in all, Greenworks has 26 new product offerings slated for release in 2022, growing a list that already includes battery-powered lawn care equipment, stand-on and ride-on zero-turn mowers and various utility vehicles.