Grow with Grunder: The importance of teaching your team to focus on quality

Marty Grunder, CEO of The Grow Group and Grunder Landscaping Co., breaks down one of the company’s core values: quality. He shares tips to help current and new team members understand why quality is vital to the success of a business. He also gives a sneak peek at the sessions planned at GROW! 2023 from Feb. 28-March 2 in San Antonio, Texas. Sign up to attend: https://www.growgroupinc.com/grow-2023