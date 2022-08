Grow with Grunder: Using group leaders to help your company be successful

Marty Grunder, CEO of The Grow Group and Grunder Landscaping Co., shares how the company uses group leaders to ensure crews do their best work. He discusses how the ability for your company to grow and sell more jobs is reliant on the execution of your company’s previous. Learn more about why using group leaders can help your company produce better work and ultimately sell more jobs.