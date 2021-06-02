Grow with Grunder: When a strong company makes a strong platform

I always look forward to gathering with my fellow landscape pros at in-person events, but this year, our gatherings will be even sweeter. GROW! 2021 was a fantastic event, and I’m grateful we were still able to hold the event safely with some added precautions in place. I’m very excited to get to work planning GROW! 2022.

GROW! 2022 will be in Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 22-24, and this time, we will be taking our group behind the scenes at Milosi Landscape led by Taylor Milliken.

In 2010, Milosi was doing $400,000 in annual revenue mostly in mowing work. Ten years later in 2020, the company did $7 million in revenue, with 60 percent of that in residential design/build and construction, 20 percent in commercial maintenance and 20 percent in residential maintenance. In 2021, it expects to hit $9 million in annual revenue, and it has aggressive growth plans for the coming years.

Keys to growth

1. A clear purpose. The company’s growth has been possible because of the talented team at the company, whose core purpose is “Let’s Grow Beautiful Together.” While Milosi uses this phrase externally, its impact internally can’t be understated. Taylor told us he felt the turning point for his company, when it really began to grow into the company it is today, was when the team understood what got them out of bed each morning and made them excited to work. Understanding who they were and how they wanted to do business was key to everything else. Once Milosi had a purpose statement and core values defined, it was easier to look for new team members who fit the culture the company wanted to have. What is your clear purpose?

2. A company culture based on shared values. With a clear vision for the future and a defined list of who it was, the company began building a culture that helped the team be successful. Milosi found team members who are passionate about their work and that passion and excitement becomes contagious. The company makes it clear that team members are valued and that the work the company does matters by sharing company profits equally among all employees. The team is the backbone of the company, and the company does a great job of aligning each team member’s self-interest with the company’s interests. Does your team and company share values?

3. Autonomy and transparency for team members. The transparency at Milosi, as well as Taylor’s willingness to step back and let his talented team take control, have created a culture where even former business owners want to work. The company has hired and retained a number of team members who ran their own landscaping companies before joining the Milosi team, all because of its company culture. These team members buy into the company’s vision, believe in the bigger picture and have the autonomy to be leaders even when they’re reporting to a manager. Do you give your team autonomy and transparency?

I’ll preach until I’m blue in the face about the importance of a strong platform and a strong culture for your landscaping company, but it’s hard to understand the power of it until you see it in action yourself. The team at Milosi has built a strong and clear platform, and it’s become the foundation of its success.

On Feb. 22-24, it will open its doors to show you how its team works together to be successful during GROW! 2022. Early-bird tickets are on sale now. Register here.