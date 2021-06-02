Target Specialty Products offers upcoming webinar on soil surfactants

Target Specialty Products, a pest, turf and ornamental solutions provider in the United States and Canada, has announced part 12 of the Turf Fuel Master Class Series.

Turf Fuel Specialty products manager Jim Turner will discuss the latest innovations in soil surfactants on June 10 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

“Jim Turner is a veteran innovator in the soil surfactant industry,” said Mark Jull, Target Specialty Products proprietary products manager. “He has been involved and witnessed the evolution of this product category. It will be a treat to see Jim explain the newest innovation being offered by Turf Fuel: Infinite.”

Turner spoke about what viewers will be able to learn about at the upcoming event.

“Recent advances in soil surfactant technology have focused on improving the polymer performance in the products,” said Turner. “We have recently broadened our focus to include the plant health aspects of hydration as well. We will discuss how our newest product Infinite, includes the patent-pending polymer Diuturon as well as Templar to enhance plant drought tolerance.”

You can register for the upcoming webinar here.