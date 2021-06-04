Heritage Landscape Supply’s Irrigation Station expands in Texas

Heritage Landscape Supply’s Irrigation Station has opened six new locations across Texas in Katy, Conroe, San Antonio, Austin, Mansfield and Richland Hills.

All locations will carry a full line of irrigation and landscape supplies, outdoor lighting, agronomics, hardscapes and pavers, tools and accessories and other complementary products.

These locations have been newly opened following the recent acquisitions of Irrigators Supply and Irrigation Station in October 2020 and December 2020, respectively. Heritage now operates 10 locations across Texas led by a team with a combined 300-plus years of direct industry experience.

“We continue to invest in the expansion of our network and are excited to announce meaningful growth in our home state of Texas,” said Matt McDermott, president of Heritage. “Each of these six locations represents its own unique growth story driven by the most important ingredient, people. These new locations complement our acquisition strategy and allow us to promote talented individuals from within our company, hire proven industry veterans to our growing family, and most importantly, support the customer and supplier partners we are honored to serve. We could not do what we do without the loyalty and dedication of the 1,000-plus hardworking employee-owners at Heritage that make this growth possible.”