Horizon Distributors adds ProWater Irrigation & Landscape Supply

Horizon Distributors acquired the assets of ProWater Irrigation & Landscape Supply, a Prescott, Ariz.-based distributor of irrigation and landscape supply products. ProWater Irrigation Supply operates two sales and distribution centers serving Prescott and the central Arizona market for more than 20 years.

“Adding the ProWater Irrigation team and sales locations to Horizon’s existing Arizona sales center network enhances our presence in the fast-growing Arizona market and provides a strong conduit enhancing Horizon’s service to customers throughout Arizona,” said Phil Stephens, Horizon vice president.

ProWater Irrigation owners Steve and Janice Brooks will remain with Horizon Distributors.

“Joining the Horizon organization will enhance ProWater Irrigation’s customers’ growth opportunities with expanded product offerings, services and resources,” the Brookes said in a statement. “We will work closely with the Horizon team to ensure a strong combined business going forward.”

Horizon’s recent moves include the expansion of six stores in three states and the addition of brands such as Wingate Supply in Florida and DFW Stone in Dallas.