Howler fungicide label now covers ornamentals

April 26, 2022 -  By
0 Comments

Ornamental plants are part of a new label use expansion from the EPA for Howler fungicide, a new product from North Carolina-based AgBiome.

Twenty crops in addition to new pathogens and use patterns for both aerial and seed treatment applications are part of this label expansion.

Howler can be put to use with ornamentals as well as 20 new crops. Updates also include use against several pathogens and use patterns for both aerial and seed treatment applications.

The fungicide’s list of targeted pathogens has reportedly grown three-fold through the expanded label. Those added include downy mildew, powdery mildew, Monilinia, rusts and more.

AgBiome said applications are now permitted any time of day and any plant stage. The new label also removes a previous caution statement regarding application in the presence of active pollinators.

Howler’s label does not apply to California, Hawaii, New York or Puerto Rico.

