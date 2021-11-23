Jeffrey Scott to host Virtual Financial Masterclass

LM contributor Jeffrey Scott will host an interactive workshop where attendees will gain benchmarks on their full p/l, pricing, labor costs and divisional margins. Attendees will also receive additional tools to master their numbers, run and grow their business more confidently and improve their profitability and cash flow across all divisions of their company.

This comprehensive virtual masterclass will show attendees how to:

Benchmark numbers against the industry and against “best in class” numbers to see how they score and where they need to improve. Attendees receive a benchmarking report with their numbers highlighted. Improve the performance of divisions, division managers and salespeople using divisional performance metrics and accountability systems. Price labor more profitably, with correct labor markups. Achieve 20 percent and net profit using proven strategies. Twenty-five percent is the new 20 percent. Make better financial decisions with better reports by setting up chart of accounts and managing books correctly for better divisional and companywide reporting. Learn which key mistakes to avoid and learn how to share financial info and better educate your team. Create skin in the game with team members by successfully implementing incentives and open-book management. Avoid all the classic mistakes.

Click here for more information, a detailed agenda and registration.