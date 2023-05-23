Kress adds 40- and 60-volt equipment with brushless motors

Kress intros its 40-volt and 60-volt outdoor power equipment lines. The company its product line in North America last year with commercial-grade equipment powered by the 8-Minute CyberSystem.

Kress said this new line of outdoor power equipment will provide quiet and clean products.

“Kress is recognized in Europe for its quality, durability and innovation, particularly among commercial-grade users,” stated Don Gao, CEO of Positec Group.

Supporting the Kress 40-volt are the Kress 20-volt Kross Pack lithium-ion batteries. The line offers customizable options of 2Ah, 4Ah and 8Ah.

The 40-volt line of outdoor power equipment includes a:

15-inch line trimmer

14-inch chainsaw

24-inch hedge trimmer

The Kress 60V line will include a:

850 CFM axial blower

750 CFM axial blower

16-inch line trimmer

16-inch carbon fiber line trimmer

16-inch chainsaw

18-inch chainsaw

21-inch push mower

The 40V and 60V prosumer products will feature brushless motors built by Kress. These lines are available at Kress dealers across the U.S. and Canada.