March is National Ladder Safety Month

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, ladder deaths accounted for 161 on-the-job fatalities in 2020, the most recent year for which statistics are available. That same year, there were 22,710 ladder-related workplace injuries.

March is National Ladder Safety Month, spearheaded by the American Ladder Institute (ALI). In its seventh year, the organization focuses on four key themes during the month:

Week One – Choosing your ladder

Week Two – Safety before the first step (inspection and setup)

Week Three – Safety while climbing

Week Four – Safety at the top

ALI’s Ladder Safety Training site, LadderSafetyTraining.org/, offers an organized curriculum, a video and resource library and free registration.

ALI’s goals for National Ladder Safety Month are to decrease the number of ladder-related injuries and lower the rankings of ladder-related safety citations on OSHA’s yearly “Top 10 Citations List” and more.