Kubota adds to compact tractor line

Kubota Tractor Corp. debuted a new LX20 Series, adding two new models, the LX3520 and LX4020 and expanded the L02 Series, with the introduction of the new L2502 and L4802.

The two models added to the LX20 Series include 35 and 40 horsepower and a factory-installed cab or ROPS configuration. The LX20 now includes a SU model cab offering in the LX3520. Meanwhile, the new L02 Series models include enhancements such as a new hood and grille, LED headlights and side work light, an improved suspension seat and optional armrests.

“Kubota’s compact tractor line is built with outstanding quality, performance, comfort and durability in mind, and these latest model additions are no exception,” said Beau Woodbury, Kubota LX, L Series product manager. “With each new release and update, the LX20 and L02 Series tractors continue to make incremental improvements… Their versatility makes them invaluable property maintenance tools for easy material handling and transport, due to implements that can be added.”

The new LX3520 and LX4020 models feature an updated cabin area to new grips and easier-to-maneuver controls. The LX20s feature a redesigned transmission aimed at significantly reducing HST noise, while an auto throttle helps the tractor to drive with ease. The LX20 Series features a wider front axle and a front loader. The LX20 Series comes with a dual-engine memory switch. Kubota also offers new mower decks for both models, with integrated wash port attachments/

Two new models join Kubota’s legacy Standard L Series compact tractor line with the addition of the L2502 and L4802, available in either HST or gear drive transmission in two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

The L2502 and L4802 models feature brakes relocated to the left side for ease of use, a new loader and new bucket options. The new models also include LED headlights and side work lights, an improved suspension seat, rubber floor mats and updated armrests. The L2502 HST models also feature an independent PTO switch.

Both the LX20 and L02 Series include new Trac Loader II tires, made by Titan International. The design features improved cleanout.