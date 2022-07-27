Moleaer expands nanobubble generator line

Moleaer expands its product suite with the launch of Kingfisher. This new model incorporates four years of nanobubble research and development, real-world performance data, and client feedback from the surface water treatment industry, and in particular, lake and pond management firms, according to Moleaer.

“Moleaer is taking action to meet the demand for environmentally friendly solutions to address water quality problems exacerbated by rising temperatures,” said Nick Dyner, CEO of Moleaer. “The Kingfisher nanobubble generator works to protect our water resources by helping customers manage their ponds, small lakes, waterways and canals without chemicals and while using less energy.”

The Kingfisher takes in air from the environment, compresses it through a generator and injects nanobubbles back into the water. This process enriches the water with oxygen and nanobubbles which form mild oxidants for disinfection and aids in restoring aquatic ecosystems sustainably without chemicals.

According to the company, additional benefits include:

Improvements in water quality and clarity

Increased dissolved oxygen at the sediment layer

Algae oxidization

Reduction of odor causing compounds and midge fly habitats

Enhanced fish and ecosystem health.

Wai Kai, Inc., based in Hawaii and creates and designs fresh and saltwater ponds in residential and commercial environments, has deployed the Kingfisher nanobubble system and has seen the benefits first-hand.

“Our goal when working with our clients is to create aquatic environments where plants, fish and animals flourish while protecting and utilizing water efficiently,” said Melanie Gross, founder of Wai Kai. “Moleaer is helping us achieve all those goals with their Kingfisher nanobubble generator. Organizations can now experience the superior benefits of nanobubble technology at the same cost as traditional and less effective aeration systems.”