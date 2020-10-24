Mulch Mate: Kart Mate

Kart Mate is a heavy-duty articulating kart that mounts to a zero-turn or stand-on mower you already own.

Kart Mate can carry 500 lbs and allow you to travel at the top speed of your mower. The tub can be dumped forward and the entire kart can be lifted vertically on the mower to take up as little space as possible on your trailer.

The front casters can also fold in so you can pass through small gates.

The front wheels are even spaced to not mess up stripes in your yard.

