NALP’s Field Trip heads to Atlanta for in-depth look at Russell Landscape Group

Russell Landscape Group a full-service operation in Sugar Hill, Ga., and No. 54 on the 2022 LM150 list, will host this year’s National Association of Landscape Professionals’ (NALP) Field Trip, June 6-7 in Atlanta, Ga.

Marty Grunder, CEO of Grunder Landscaping Co. and The Grow Group will lead attendees on a deep dive into Russell Landscape’s operations and how to adapt some of the operation’s processes.

According to figures from NALP, Russell Landscape Group’s annual revenue for 2022 was $62 million. The company services more than 1,400 commercial properties in six locations.

Visit LandscapeProfessionals.org/FieldTrip to learn more and to register.