New drill from SiBore incorporates new feature

SiBore has unveiled its latest drill with a new feature.

The SB2-16HD will now have a rubber isolated handle bar. This power-grip handle helps the user maximize control, strength and balance, according to the company.

In addition, it dampens vibration and reduces the effects of kickback. This allows the operator to endure less body fatigue while increasing overall digging comfort, productivity and job site safety. The drill is also equipped with the Auger-LOK to help get stuck augers out of the ground when used as a vertical posthole drill.

According to the company, other features include: