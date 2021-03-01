NFL star Zach Ertz and Olympian Julie Ertz join Jobber’s Professional Development Day roster

NFL star Zach Ertz and Olympian Julie Ertz will be featured in Jobber’s Professional Development Day roster.

The husband and wife team will present “Building a Resilient Mindset” at the free virtual event for home service professionals.

Jobber released the full agenda for Professional Development Day, its free virtual conference, presented by Visa, taking place on March 24 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST.

The speaker lineup includes keynote presenter Gary Vaynerchuk, Julie Ertz, Olympian and two-time World Cup champion for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and Zach Ertz, Super Bowl LII Champion and NFL Pro Bowler. Six-time bestselling author of “Fix This Next” and “Profit First,” Mike Michalowicz, and futurist and marketing expert, Crystal Washington, were also added to the event agenda.

The event will provide small business owners and their management teams with valuable lessons around people, profit and process so that they’re better equipped to tackle day-to-day challenges and improve efficiencies in their service business, according to Jobber.

Registration for the event is now open. All registrants are automatically entered to win a set of team tablets, an iPhone 12, new team uniforms and custom vehicle graphics. Attendees who sign up before March 5 will also qualify to win the early-bird prize — a new MacBook Pro laptop.

“Jobber PD Day’s roster of speakers, including prolific authors and world-class athletes, know what it takes to reach the top of their respective fields,” said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. “We’ve worked one on one with speakers to customize their training to the specific challenges home service entrepreneurs face to ensure the time they spend at Jobber PD Day will give them immediately useful takeaways.”

The closing keynote session, “Building a Resilient Mindset: A Conversation with Zach and Julie Ertz,” will feature real-world advice for developing and strengthening the most important personal qualities that both athletes and entrepreneurs need to succeed and power through challenges and setbacks. The presentation from the Ertzes will cover the approach to breaking big goals into smaller milestones, how to move on from setbacks and advice for couples navigating demanding professions.

Michalowicz will present “Fix This Next: Make the Vital Change that Will Level Up Your Business.” Before age 35, Michalowicz founded and sold two multimillion-dollar businesses, became an angel investor and then lost it all. Now, Michalowicz is devoted to developing strategies for building healthy, strong companies. His Jobber PD Day session will outline how to utilize his Clockwork system for identifying your largest problems and overcoming your biggest hurdles.

Washington is a technology strategist and certified futurist who has advised Fortune 500 companies including Google, Microsoft and GE. She’s known for taking complex digital topics and making them accessible to everyone. In her session, “Nurturing Relationships for Business Success,” she will explain how the key to long-term recovery and growth is nurturing relationships. Washington will share the dos and don’ts of reaching out to clients when stress levels are in the red and advise participants on tech tools they can implement to impress peers, clients, partners and prospects.