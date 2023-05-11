Nufarm: Aloft® LC Insecticide

With preventive and curative control, one application of Aloft Insecticide effectively combats insect pests. Prevent troublesome surface- and soil-feeding turf pests – including white grubs – with a single early treatment or knock down existing pests with flexible application options from April to September. Plus, Aloft LC SC attacks Red Imported Fire Ants. EPA approved for fire ant control, Aloft LC SC takes them down within seven days and lasting residual control keeps them down.

