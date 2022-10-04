People on the Move: Updates at BioSafe Systems, Horizon Distributors and more

BioSafe Systems CEO and co-founder Robert Larose died Sept. 25 at the age of 64.

Larose and his father, Rene, founded the company in the basement of their home in New Jersey in 1997. The company said Larose used his business acumen to commercialize peroxyacetic acid and the company.

Larose sought to expand the operation to the West Coast and build three manufacturing sites across the country.

The company said members of the Larose family will continue in the business, with Robert Larose’s daughter, Lauren Larose Crane, becoming president. She served as director of the operations department for the last 10 years.

Horizon Distributors names a new vice president and promotes several

Horizon Distributors named Phil Stephens its new vice president. Stephens has more than 30 years of green industry experience, according to Horizon, including several at the company as vice president of sales and marketing.

Stephens will take over all field management, with the three division general managers reporting to him. The company says Jeff Clay will remain as president.

Horizon also announced several more moves alongside news that the company will open six new stores over the next two months. Other promotions include:

Richard Thornton to general manager, south division — including Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and Texas. Thornton takes over for Shawn Connors , who announced his retirement following 26 years with the company.

to general manager, south division — including Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and Texas. Thornton takes over for , who announced his retirement following 26 years with the company. Eric Rippe to general manager. Rippe will be responsible for sales and operations in California, Oregon and Washington.

to general manager. Rippe will be responsible for sales and operations in California, Oregon and Washington. Chris Hudson to senior director of supply chain. Hudson will manage all aspects of product procurement, including sourcing, purchasing, pricing and data, according to the company.

Altoz welcomes Chris Cardinal

Altoz added Chris Cardinal as a sales support specialist.

The company says Cardinals’ responsibilities will include supporting Altoz dealers and customers and taking part in Altoz events and promotions. Cardinal has more than 20 years of sales and customer service experience and six years of business ownership experience.

“We are excited that Chris has joined us. His experience will be critical as we continue to focus on growth and providing sales and marketing support,” said Altoz sales and marketing director, Karl Bjorkman. “Chris’ enthusiasm for working with people and passion for working in a sales environment will be great assets.”

Ewing announces several promotions

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply announced four California-based promotions, including three new regional managers.

The company named Garrett Hume, a 13-year veteran at Ewing, as the new Orange County regional manager, Jonie Lopez as Los Angeles regional manager and Jason Paulson as San Diego regional manager.

Ewing also named Danny Pena new divisional sales manager.