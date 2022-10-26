Companies in the News: Updates from Bobcat, Exmark, Altoz and more

Bobcat Co. celebrated the completion of its Statesville, N.C., manufacturing facility expansion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by company leaders, employees and community members.

The company said its $70 million investment makes the location the largest manufacturing facility in North America and will add hundreds more jobs in Iredell County over the next five years, according to the company. The 600,000-square-foot expansion increased the footprint to more than 1 million square feet on a more than 150-acre campus.

“This is a significant day for Bobcat, the Statesville community and our customers as we grow our presence in North Carolina and expand our manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “This investment will not only position us to meet growing customer demand, but it also adds significant job opportunities to benefit the community.”

Bobcat says the expansion adds space for manufacturing and warehousing; research and development; an automated paint line; parts control and storage; shipping and receiving docks; open-air space for product testing and quality control; additional parking; shipping and delivery entrance and finished goods inventory storage.

Production of the Bobcat mini track loader will shift from the Bismarck, N.D., facility to Statesville by late 2022.

Exmark partners with OMNIA and Cobb County

Exmark announced a three-year contract with OMNIA Partners, in partnership with Cobb County, Ga. The contract enables public service agencies, including municipalities, governments, nonprofits and schools to purchase Exmark and Z Turf Equipment products through its purchasing program.

“The availability of Exmark mowers and Z Turf Equipment lawn care products through OMNIA Partners is a testament to the advanced productivity, durability, customer support, and long-term value we deliver,” Exmark director of sales, Dustin Schwab said. “OMNIA Partners’ comprehensive vetting process gives participating agencies confidence that we have a proven history of delivering on our promises for our customers.”

OMNIA Partners partnered with the Cobb County Purchasing Department, the lead agency in the contract, to streamline the purchase process for participating agencies through cooperative purchasing.

Altoz product wins award

The Altoz Switch compact tool carrier earned the Pro Tool Innovation Award (PTIA).

The company says judges chose winners based on a combination of, the product’s ability to demonstrate either innovative features, advanced power delivery, groundbreaking ergonomics, technological advancements, advancements in job site safety or above-average value.

Altoz says the Switch provides the benefits of tracks along with the versatility of multiple attachments for multi-season use. The Switch allows operators to change attachments quickly and easily without tools, making it a cost-effective solution.

Milwaukee Tool donates equipment to I Want to Mow Your Lawn

Milwaukee Tool sent two pallets of battery-powered equipment as in-kind donations to I Want to Mow Your Lawn (IWTMYL). According to IWTMYL, CLC Landscape Design of Ringwood N.J., received and will store the equipment until the non-profit can distribute the equipment. IWTMYL says Milwaukee Tool donated 10 of each of the following equipment: M18 18V lithium-ion brushless cordless string trimmer kit with 6.0 Ah battery and charger kit with 6.0 Ah battery and charger

M18 fuel 16-inch, 18V lithium-ion brushless cordless chainsaw

M18 fuel 24-inch, 18V lithium-ion brushless cordless hedge trimmer kit with 8.0 Ah battery and rapid charger

M18 fuel 120 mph 450 CFM 18V lithium-ion brushless cordless handheld blower kit with 8.0 Ah battery and rapid charger

M12 fuel 12V lithium-ion brushless cordless 6-inch hatchet pruning saw kit with 4.0 Ah battery and charger kit with 4.0 Ah battery and charger

M18 18V lithium-ion high output XC 8.0 Ah Battery

Toro earns EPA recognition

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized The Toro Co., with a 2022 WaterSense Excellence Award.

Presented during the WaterSmart Innovations Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, the EPA recognized Toro for the promotion of water efficiency and conservation throughout 2021, along with 33 other utilities, manufacturers, builders, retailers and organizations that partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes and programs.

WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products, programs and homes and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water.