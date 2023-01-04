Companies in the News: New facilities and software from Mean Green, ServiceTitan, Altoz and more
Mean Green opened a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio. The company says it opened the facility to meet growing interest and demand for electric-powered, zero-turn mowers.
Mean Green says the 100,000-square-foot facility will manufacture its ride-on and stand-on electric mowers — including the Nemesis zero-turn mower, which the company launched in May 2022 — and a line of accessories.
“As consumers focus on the electrification of everything in their lives, the lawn has not been overlooked,” said Matt Bieber, president of Chore Products for Generac, Mean Green’s parent company. “Mean Green Mowers has led the charge for cleaner, environmentally friendly, commercial-grade mowing solutions since our start in 2009, and we’re excited to further expand our operation and continue supporting our customers with quality commercial-grade products that deliver electric power that lasts all day.”
ServiceTitan launches Leads Integration Platform
ServiceTitan launched its ServiceTitan Leads Integration Platform, an integrated solution where scheduling service, installation and repair appointments can be done, from the ServiceTitan platform. Launch partners include The Home Depot, FlowPath and Google Local Services.
“From restaurant reservations to car rides, haircuts, and more, consumers expect an easy and convenient way to book almost anything online. It’s time for the trades industry to catch up,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, President and co-founder of ServiceTitan. “With the launch of our Leads Integration Platform, contractors can offer their customers a modern experience when booking a service or repair appointment, and as a result, improve customer satisfaction and retention.”
ServiceTitan says its Leads Integration Platform allows contractors to, manage bookings more efficiently and lower costs by eliminating the manual process of checking email for leads and receive more accurate data by automatically populating customer information into ServiceTitan.
Black Rock Landscaping expands service
Black Rock Landscaping, a full-service landscaping company in Motley, Minn., expands into new areas, including Perham, New York Mills and the Otter Tail Lakes Region in Minnesota.
“We take pride in providing a prompt response time and aim to deliver top-tier and cost-effective solutions to our client’s landscape design & build, excavation, outdoor lighting and shoreline repair needs,” the company said in a statement. “We have transformed the appearance of hundreds of properties throughout the Brainerd Lakes Area, and we’d love the opportunity to create your next dream outdoor oasis.”