Companies in the News: New facilities and software from Mean Green, ServiceTitan, Altoz and more

Mean Green opened a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio. The company says it opened the facility to meet growing interest and demand for electric-powered, zero-turn mowers.

Mean Green says the 100,000-square-foot facility will manufacture its ride-on and stand-on electric mowers — including the Nemesis zero-turn mower, which the company launched in May 2022 — and a line of accessories.

“As consumers focus on the electrification of everything in their lives, the lawn has not been overlooked,” said Matt Bieber, president of Chore Products for Generac, Mean Green’s parent company. “Mean Green Mowers has led the charge for cleaner, environmentally friendly, commercial-grade mowing solutions since our start in 2009, and we’re excited to further expand our operation and continue supporting our customers with quality commercial-grade products that deliver electric power that lasts all day.”

ServiceTitan launches Leads Integration Platform

ServiceTitan launched its ServiceTitan Leads Integration Platform, an integrated solution where scheduling service, installation and repair appointments can be done, from the ServiceTitan platform. Launch partners include The Home Depot, FlowPath and Google Local Services.

“From restaurant reservations to car rides, haircuts, and more, consumers expect an easy and convenient way to book almost anything online. It’s time for the trades industry to catch up,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, President and co-founder of ServiceTitan. “With the launch of our Leads Integration Platform, contractors can offer their customers a modern experience when booking a service or repair appointment, and as a result, improve customer satisfaction and retention.”

ServiceTitan says its Leads Integration Platform allows contractors to, manage bookings more efficiently and lower costs by eliminating the manual process of checking email for leads and receive more accurate data by automatically populating customer information into ServiceTitan.

Altoz expands Minnesota facility

Altoz recently hosted a celebration at it’s newly-expanded facility in Red Lake Falls, Minn., for the first zero-turn mower to come off its production line. The company says 23,000 yards of material were moved to prepare the building site, 2,600 yards of concrete, 42 miles of rebar and more than 150,000 fasteners were used to construct the building. recently hosted a celebration at it’s newly-expanded facility in Red Lake Falls, Minn., for the first zero-turn mower to come off its production line. The company says 23,000 yards of material were moved to prepare the building site, 2,600 yards of concrete, 42 miles of rebar and more than 150,000 fasteners were used to construct the building.

“When you look at the size of this building and everything that has gone into it since our groundbreaking in early May, it is amazing the amount of work that has been accomplished. We thank everyone involved for their efforts to achieve this,” said Mike Hugg, Director of Operations.

Davey breaks ground on S.E.E.D. Campus

Davey Tree’s leadership team and project partners from The Ruhlin Company and SmithGroup recently broke ground at Davey Tree’s new S.E.E.D. (Science, Employee Education & Development) Campus. Members of’s leadership team and project partners from The Ruhlin Company and SmithGroup recently broke ground at Davey Tree’s new S.E.E.D. (Science, Employee Education & Development) Campus.

The S.E.E.D. Campus is on a 170-plus acre property that formerly housed the Oak Knolls Golf Course and Franklin Elementary School on State Route 43 in Kent, Ohio. The company says will be the new home to specialized training and research facilities for Davey Tree and will include a 25,000-square-foot training center and associated offices, a 10,700-square-foot indoor climbing center, 18 spans of non-energized utility right-of-way, laboratories and greenhouses, a container nursery and multiple research plots and fields.

No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list — announced plans for the S.E.E.D. Campus in May 2022. In November 2022, Davey completed construction on its third wing addition to its headquarters, located across the road from the site of the S.E.E.D. Campus Davey —— announced plans for the S.E.E.D. Campus. In November 2022,on its third wing addition to its headquarters, located across the road from the site of the S.E.E.D. Campus

Black Rock Landscaping expands service

Black Rock Landscaping, a full-service landscaping company in Motley, Minn., expands into new areas, including Perham, New York Mills and the Otter Tail Lakes Region in Minnesota.

“We take pride in providing a prompt response time and aim to deliver top-tier and cost-effective solutions to our client’s landscape design & build, excavation, outdoor lighting and shoreline repair needs,” the company said in a statement. “We have transformed the appearance of hundreds of properties throughout the Brainerd Lakes Area, and we’d love the opportunity to create your next dream outdoor oasis.”