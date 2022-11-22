The Davey Tree Expert Co. — No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list — debuted a new third-wing addition to its Kent, Ohio, headquarters. The company gave Landscape Management a behind-the-scenes look at the 38,400-square-foot expansion weeks before employees make it their new home.

Chris Bast, vice president and treasurer, said the new wing doubles the size of the company’s headquarters and will bring 70 new jobs to Kent. The company currently employs 435 at its headquarters and 908 in northeast Ohio.

The company said its next project is a renovation of its other two wings that it says will bring the benefits of the new addition to the original headquarters, built in 1985. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said it performed minor upgrades to the original two wings, but this new wing will allow Davey to update them fully.

Using feedback

Molly Senter, director of property for Davey, told LM that at the start of the expansion process, the company reached out to employees with a needs assessment.

Many of the needs brought to Davey’s attention make an appearance in the finished third wing, including:

Improved access to natural lighting

More open collaboration space

A fitness center in the basement of the facility

Desks with adjustable height

“This third wing is meant to be a representation of our employees’ preferred work environment,” Senter said. “The third wing exemplifies those key takeaways so the building can best serve our current and future employees.”

Commitment to sustainability

A small forest of trees previously sat on the land where the third wing now sits.

As a part of its sustainability efforts, the company salvaged the wood from trees that it removed from the site of the third wing to create several tables — including an 18-foot table made from a single oak tree — and features heavily in walls throughout the wing.

“Sustainability is one of Davey’s values, so it was important that we found a home for this wood in our new addition,” said Dan Herms, vice president of research and development for the Davey Institute.

Senter told LM that Davey built the facility with other sustainable features, including large windows that allow for more natural light and power-saving utilities.