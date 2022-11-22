Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Blog

An aerial view of the third wing addition to The Davey Tree Expert Co.'s Kent, Ohio, headquarters. (Photo: Davey Tree)

An aerial view of the third wing addition (left) to The Davey Tree Expert Co.’s Kent, Ohio, headquarters. (Photo: Davey Tree)

The Davey Tree Expert Co.No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list — debuted a new third-wing addition to its Kent, Ohio, headquarters. The company gave Landscape Management a behind-the-scenes look at the 38,400-square-foot expansion weeks before employees make it their new home.

Chris Bast, vice president and treasurer, said the new wing doubles the size of the company’s headquarters and will bring 70 new jobs to Kent. The company currently employs 435 at its headquarters and 908 in northeast Ohio.

The company said its next project is a renovation of its other two wings that it says will bring the benefits of the new addition to the original headquarters, built in 1985. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said it performed minor upgrades to the original two wings, but this new wing will allow Davey to update them fully.

Davey Tree's original headquarters, built in 1985, is nearly doubled by the addition of the third wing. (Photo: Davey Tree)

Davey Tree’s original headquarters, built in 1985, is nearly doubled by adding the third wing. The addition will house Davey’s operational support, safety, marketing and more departments. (Photo: Davey Tree)

Using feedback

Molly Senter, director of property for Davey, told LM that at the start of the expansion process, the company reached out to employees with a needs assessment.

Many of the needs brought to Davey’s attention make an appearance in the finished third wing, including:

  • Improved access to natural lighting
  • More open collaboration space
  • A fitness center in the basement of the facility
  • Desks with adjustable height

“This third wing is meant to be a representation of our employees’ preferred work environment,” Senter said. “The third wing exemplifies those key takeaways so the building can best serve our current and future employees.”

Commitment to sustainability

An 18-foot oak table at Davey's new third wing addition to its Kent, Ohio, headquarters. (Photo: LM Staff)

An 18-foot oak table at Davey’s new third wing addition to its Kent, Ohio, headquarters. (Photo: LM Staff)

A small forest of trees previously sat on the land where the third wing now sits.

As a part of its sustainability efforts, the company salvaged the wood from trees that it removed from the site of the third wing to create several tables — including an 18-foot table made from a single oak tree — and features heavily in walls throughout the wing.

“Sustainability is one of Davey’s values, so it was important that we found a home for this wood in our new addition,” said Dan Herms, vice president of research and development for the Davey Institute.

Senter told LM that Davey built the facility with other sustainable features, including large windows that allow for more natural light and power-saving utilities.

This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Blog, LM Exclusive, Today's Green Industry News
Rob DiFranco

About the Author:

Rob DiFranco is Landscape Management's associate editor. A 2018 graduate of Kent State University, DiFranco holds a bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to Landscape Management, DiFranco was a reporter for The Morning Journal in Lorain, Ohio.

Post a Comment