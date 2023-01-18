Project EverGreen names 2023 board of directors and officers

Kevin Laycock of SiteOne Landscape Supply will mark his second year as president of Project EverGreen, a national non-profit that will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2023. Also continuing to serve on the executive board are Scott Bills, CSFM of Sports Field Solutions as vice president/president-elect and Fred Haskett of TrueWinds Consulting as secretary/treasurer.

“Project EverGreen is fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated group of professionals serving on our nationwide board,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Our collaborative work reflects the importance of healthy parks and public green spaces that contribute to the overall environmental and well-being of our neighborhoods and communities and serve as the lungs of our cities.”

The Project EverGreen board and advisory council work to increase and improve the amount of healthy green spaces through the GreenCare for Communities and GreenCare for Troops initiatives.

GreenCare for Troops marks its 17th year in 2023 and over its tenure has provided an estimated $15 million in donated lawn and landscape services to thousands of military families across the U.S.

Through its GreenCare for Communities projects, Project EverGreen and its partners have renovated community parks and public green spaces totaling more than 200 million square feet of green space.

2023 Project EverGreen executive board officers

President: Kevin Laycock, SiteOne Landscape Supply

Vice president/president-elect: Scott Bills, CSFM, Sports Field Solutions

Scott Bills, CSFM, Sports Field Solutions Secretary/treasurer : Fred Haskett, CA, CTP, LICM, TrueWinds Consulting

: Fred Haskett, CA, CTP, LICM, TrueWinds Consulting Past president: Joe Shooner, Focal Point Communications

2023 Board of Directors