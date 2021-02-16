Rain Bird offers new mobile app

Rain Bird introduced “Rain Bird Resources,” a new, free mobile app intended to help landscape contractors and other landscape irrigation professionals get the information they need anytime and anywhere.

“Contractors, distributors, specifiers and other irrigation professionals are always on the go,” said Doug Closter, associate product manager for Rain Bird. “Now, with our new Rain Bird mobile app, there’s no need to store bulky printed materials in your truck or wait until you’re back at your office to look up product details or technical specifications. With this app, you have that information and much more right at your fingertips.”

Available now in English and in six additional languages by the end of March 2021, the Rain Bird Resources app is available for free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

After irrigation professionals download the app to their mobile devices, they can navigate to the Rain Bird catalog, literature, design tools and other resources from the main menu. Within those categories, they can view the full Rain Bird landscape products catalog, featured new products, a literature library, technical support references and a specification resources section.

“Rain Bird Resources will greatly reduce the number of printed catalogs we need to print each year, helping us be better environmental stewards,” Closter said. “And, because we will update the app’s content in real-time, users can rest assured that they’re accessing the most current information available.”

The app does not require users to set up a login or password for quick access. A robust search function makes it easier to find specific information without having to click through multiple screens. Because some irrigation sites may not have internet access, the app caches key information for offline use. A bookmarking feature also helps users store their favorite pages for quick reference, and they can easily share information from the app via email, text or social media.

“We understand that in the irrigation business, time is money,” Closter said. “With Rain Bird Resources, we’re giving our valued professional customers easy, nearly instant access to the Rain Bird information they need, when they need it.”