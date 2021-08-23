Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Recommender: What types of heads and nozzles do you use and why?

August 23, 2021 -  By
Several irrigation installers recommend Rain Bird heads (Photo: LM Staff)

What types of heads and nozzles do you use and why?

Greg Winchel

Owner, Winchel Irrigation
Grandville, Mich.

“The Rain Bird 5004 rotor nozzle is my favorite for residential irrigation. The nozzle design gives uniformity throughout the spraying system. The way that the water flows through the nozzle and breaks up the water, it really distributes the water evenly with no dry spots. I’ve been using it for 17 or 18 years, and I’ve been happy with it every time. We really like the life expectancy of the sprinkler heads. They’re very durable, but if we ever run into a problem, they’re really easy to replace as well.”

Tave Close

PresidentGenesis Sprinklers and Water Management
Sarasota, Fla.

“We use Hunter Industries MP Rotator nozzles. Hunter Industries MP Rotator nozzles offer high distribution uniformity and conservation qualities. Our goal is to provide water management services that pay for themselves in less than one year in water savings.”

Andy Hulcy
OwnerAndy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting
Dallas

“Our go-to sprayhead is the 1800 series from Rain Bird, in particular, the SAM PRS and SAM P45 in the 4-inch, 6-inch and 12-inch models. The 1800 Series SAM head addresses elevation changes by keeping water in the lateral piping, which would otherwise be lost to low head drainage, and it helps us save water and components by eliminating puddling and dry-line shock. Instead of raising heads to spray over tall grasses and other plant material, we will install 6-inch or 12-inch pop-ups to avoid obstruction. Also, the close-in watering provided by the U Series nozzle improves water distribution uniformity and lowers the run times in each zone.”

