Signature Xtra Stressgard fungicide available in California and Hawaii

The Turf and Ornamentals business of Bayer within the company’s Crop Science division, has announced that Signature XTRA Stressgard fungicide is now registered and available for use on turf in California and Hawaii. The systemic fungicide enhances plant health, suppresses bacterial wilt and controls Pythium, anthracnose and summer decline pathogens.

“We are thrilled that Signature Xtra Stressgard is now available in California and Hawaii,” said Mike Hirvela, customer marketing manager for Bayer. “With Signature Xtra Stressgard turfgrass managers (in California and Hawaii) now have access to a tool that not only provides control of key disease pathogens, but also contributes to chlorophyll health and stability, which leads to improved photosynthesis, stronger plants and healthier turf.”

The Bayer Stressgard portfolio of fungicides offers plant health benefits that go beyond disease control to mitigate abiotic stressors. Stressgard provides healthier, more consistent playing surfaces through positive improvements in key physiological processes that take place within the plant,

A 2019 research trial by Bingru Huang, Ph.D., at Rutgers University demonstrated that when compared to competitive products under heat stress conditions, turf treated with Signature Xtra Stressgard during stress resulted in:

Significantly higher levels of chlorophyll indicating healthier photosynthetic systems;

indicating healthier photosynthetic systems; Significantly lower chlorophyll degrading enzyme activity indicating protection or mitigation of chlorophyll destruction; and

indicating protection or mitigation of chlorophyll destruction; and Significantly lower electrolyte leakage indicating greater membrane stability.

Bayer said other benefits of using Signature Xtra Stressgard include: