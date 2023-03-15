SiteOne updates its Partners Program

SiteOne Landscape Supply unveils updates to its Partners Program. Members can now earn one point per $1 spent and unlock points for redemption after spending $5,000 annually. SiteOne said this simplified program allows members to earn rewards faster on purchases.

“The updated Partners Program ensures members not only feel valued, but also have the tools needed to operate and grow their business,” said Courtney Adair, SiteOne loyalty director. “We’re here to help customers make the most of their resources.”

Partners Program members have access to SiteOne’s marketing toolkit to easily create and customize print and digital marketing assets. Members can also enjoy rewards including gift cards, account credit and travel packages, as well as exclusive discounts on business solutions from Verizon, Fuelman, Office Depot and more.

SiteOne said the updated program features an improved online experience and simple enrollment process so contractors can easily track point balances on SiteOne.com and the SiteOne Mobile App.