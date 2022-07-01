Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Six reasons to explore the new Hitachi ZW100-6 wheel loader

July 1, 2022 -  By
The Hitachi ZW100-6 builds on the company’s reputation for top-flight wheel loaders with smooth operation, improved loading efficiency, easy maintenance, intuitive controls, remote monitoring and a cab designed to keep operators safe throughout their workdays.

Developed for use in a wide variety of applications — including landscaping; excavation work; water, sewer and pipeline construction; highway and road construction; and agricultural work — the small yet powerful ZW100-6 wheel loader features an operating weight of 17,042 lbs (7,730 kg), a bucket capacity of 1.4 yd³ (1.1 m³) and a 101-hp (74-kW) Tier 4 Final engine.

This video is sponsored content by Hitachi.

