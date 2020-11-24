The Big One: Everything’s bigger in Texas

Company: LandCare

Location: Grapevine, Texas

The Gaylord Texan is an 1,814-room resort and convention center near Dallas. The facility has a 10-acre water park and a replica of San Antonio’s River Walk. LandCare, which has crews on-site seven days a week watering plants, picking up trash and more, also maintains the Gaylord Palms in Florida. It started working on the Texan because of the good relationship the company built.

Three years ago, LandCare switched to Echo, Stihl and Greenworks battery-powered equipment to maintain the property around the building, especially before 9:30 a.m. Paul Oyler, account manager with LandCare, says crews were always working under a time constraint, and these machines are quieter.

“Being a high-profile resort, you’re always on stage,” he says. “Excessive noise can ruin the guest experience.”

LandCare uses plant growth regulators such as Trimtect from Rainbow Treecare Scientific Advancements to reduce maintenance. “We want to stay in the background,” Oyler says. “PGRs allow us to keep the shrubs clean and neat for a longer period without spending all of our time pruning.”

The Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center is the 2023 location for the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ (NALP) annual meeting. This project earned LandCare a 2019 Gold Award from NALP’s Awards of Excellence program.

The Gaylord Texan is a sprawling resort set on Grapevine Lake near Dallas. It features an atrium with five acres of gardens, a resort and a convention center.

LandCare maintains the resort, which features a 25,000-square-foot spa, indoor and outdoor pools and a 10-acre seasonal water park.

Flowering shrubs and trees line the lazy river. LandCare uses plant growth regulators to help slow growth and reduce pruning.

Narrow strips of grass and small shrubs separate the cabanas at the waterpark.

Annuals and shrubs at the resort’s entrance surround a horse statue.

Vibrant flower beds welcome guests as they arrive. Crews use battery-powered equipment to service areas near guest rooms.

LandCare replaced arbor mulch with creek stone and installed low-maintenance plant material to reduce water waste around the property.

Feathergrass spills over the rustic planters.

The resort’s four restaurants offer naturally shaded seating for guests.

Decorative grapevines serve as a tribute to Texas Wine Country.

When LandCare started maintaining the property, crews noticed a mainline break in the resort’s irrigation system. The company also addressed water pressure issues by relocating the line and moving it to an area with less foot traffic.

The expansive property features paths that lead to nooks where guests can escape and connect with nature.

LandCare crews maintain color changes for flower beds, such as the largest one at the property’s entrance.