Webinar to cover intricacies of pesticide labels

“The label is the law” is a commandment well known to lawn care operators. But, how familiar are you with the intricacies of labels and label language?

On April 1 at 1 p.m. ET, Janis Reed, Ph.D., BCE, will present the webinar “Labels: Beyond the Basics” in conjunction with Landscape Management’s sibling magazine, Pest Management Professional. Reed is technical services manager of the webinar’s sponsor, Control Solutions Inc., parent company of Quali-Pro.

This free, one-hour event, with built-in time for you to ask questions, is designed to help you distinguish among label language nuances and ultimately make your team better at understanding labels and stay in compliance with label requirements.

During the webinar, Reed will cover:

Why reading labels is important.

What regularly reading labels is important.

Why labels change.

How the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulates labels.

Special uses of pesticides allowed by states.

Reed has more than a decade of experience with a large, independently owned pest management company as the staff entomologist and technical director, as well as several years of research and pesticide education experience. She brings a rare combination of pest management experience and expertise to the Control Solutions Inc. team. She has her bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. in entomology from Texas A&M University, with a focus on urban entomology. Her research and interests include urban entomology and the professional pest management industry overall.

Details

Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Duration: 60 minutes + extra time for Q&A

Speaker: Janis Reed, Ph.D., BCE

Brought to you by: Control Solutions Inc.

Presented by: Pest Management Professional

If you’re too busy pulling April Fool’s Day pranks on April 1 to attend, you can still register and get access to an archived version to watch on demand. Sign up and learn more here.