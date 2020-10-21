Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


An (imaginary) GIE+EXPO to remember

October 21, 2020 -  By , , and
GIE+EXPO 2019 (Photo: Brian Bohannon Photography)

Missing milling around the outdoor demo area this year? We’ve brought the equipment to you. (Photo: Brian Bohannon Photography)

Every year, some 25,000 people visit Louisville, Ky., to attend GIE+EXPO and see the latest and greatest products for the lawn care and landscape industry. But, every year, an untold number of people can’t get away from their work to attend. Those hundreds of thousands of people rely on sources like us to fill them in on what they would have seen had they been there in person.

This year — a year when a pandemic has shut down an in-person GIE+EXPO — the team members at LM stepped up their game and visited virtually with 25 companies to learn what would have been their big unveil at the 2020 GIE+EXPO had there been one.

Based on those interviews, 2020 was going to be a heck of a show. So, it’s our honor to humbly present this imaginary first-person report with 25 companies on “what if” the 2020 GIE+EXPO had actually happened as planned.

Bobcat Company: Bobcat R-Series Loaders

Seth Jones

About the Author:

Seth Jones, a graduate of Kansas University’s William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, was voted best columnist in the industry in 2014 and 2018 by the Turf & Ornamental Communicators Association. Seth has more than 19 years of experience in the golf and turf industries and has traveled the world seeking great stories. He is editor-in-chief of Landscape Management, Golfdom and Athletic Turf magazines. Jones can be reached at sjones@northcoastmedia.net.

