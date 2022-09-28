Attentive launches new maintenance and construction job estimation tool

Attentive launched Automated Blueprint Takeoffs for maintenance and construction job estimation.

The company says users can now upload design blueprints onto the AutoMeasure software, and the software will return auto-generated takeoffs based on specific requirements. The software delivers takeoffs for several construction and maintenance jobs, including landscape, hardscape and irrigation.

“Automated Blueprint Takeoffs were the demand of the hour, so we took notice,” said Shiva Dhawan, co-founder and CEO of Attentive. “Our customers have beneﬁtted immensely from our automated aerial takeoffs, and it was a natural next step for us to build out automated blueprint takeoffs. It took a lot of hard work for our team to build it, but we are glad we have taken off here as well.”

Attentive says this update allows users to cut down on time spent manually clicking around blueprints in order to do the takeoffs. Attentive’s auto-generated blueprint takeoffs give the opportunity to decrease the turnaround time and send out more bids.

In August, Attentive launched AutoBid, an end-to-end sales automation software for landscape maintenance. Both moves come after the company secured $5 million in venture funding to expand its product offering.