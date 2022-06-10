Torocity from Atticus Keeps Weed Species Out of Your Turf

Powered by the active ingredient mesotrione, Torocity™ herbicide keeps destructive weeds out of your turf from the start.

Torocity delivers effective, systemic pre- and postemergence control of more than 45 broadleaf and grass weed species and is an excellent tank-mix partner. Controlling weeds best when applied at the early development stage, Torocity is absorbed through roots, shoots and leaves to inhibit photosynthesis.

Torocity belongs to the EcoCore portfolio from Atticus, a company committed to providing you with relevant products that fit your unique operation. In addition, our team is visible, accessible and standing by for your questions.

