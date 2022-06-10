Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Torocity from Atticus Keeps Weed Species Out of Your Turf

June 10, 2022 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: Atticus

Photo: Atticus

Powered by the active ingredient mesotrione, Torocity™ herbicide keeps destructive weeds out of your turf from the start.

Torocity delivers effective, systemic pre- and postemergence control of more than 45 broadleaf and grass weed species and is an excellent tank-mix partner. Controlling weeds best when applied at the early development stage, Torocity is absorbed through roots, shoots and leaves to inhibit photosynthesis.

Torocity belongs to the EcoCore portfolio from Atticus, a company committed to providing you with relevant products that fit your unique operation. In addition, our team is visible, accessible and standing by for your questions.

LEARN MORE HERE!

Related Articles

Sipcam Agro: Coastal Herbicide
Don’t miss your chance to get major savings on top products like Solitare WSL and Scion.
Drafix Software, Inc. PRO Landscape Design Software
Progressive Commercial: Commercial Auto & Business Insurance
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment