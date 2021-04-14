Autolite®: Iridium XTREME START™ Spark Plugs

As a landscape professional, you know better than anyone that getting the job done requires around-the-clock equipment dependability. That means your small-engine spark plugs need to deliver nothing less than fast, reliable starts. From lawnmowers to chainsaws, Autolite® Iridium XTREME START™ spark plugs can give you 26% quicker, more consistent starts and greater fouling protection versus standard copper plugs.

6 mm iridium-enhanced finewire design offers longer life and sustained performance

Finewire technology makes it easier to start, with a lower firing voltage required to fire the spark plug

Proprietary nickel-chromium alloy side electrode for durability

