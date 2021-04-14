Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Autolite®: Iridium XTREME START™ Spark Plugs

April 14, 2021 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: Autolite

Photo: Autolite

As a landscape professional, you know better than anyone that getting the job done requires around-the-clock equipment dependability. That means your small-engine spark plugs need to deliver nothing less than fast, reliable starts. From lawnmowers to chainsaws, Autolite® Iridium XTREME START™ spark plugs can give you 26% quicker, more consistent starts and greater fouling protection versus standard copper plugs.

  • 6 mm iridium-enhanced finewire design offers longer life and sustained performance
  • Finewire technology makes it easier to start, with a lower firing voltage required to fire the spark plug
  • Proprietary nickel-chromium alloy side electrode for durability

Learn more here.

Related Articles

Anuvia Plant Nutrients: GreenTRX Line Extension
Progressive Commercial: Commercial Auto & Business Insurance
Pennington Seed: Arden 15
Exmark: Tractus Airless Tire and Wheel Combo
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment