Brookside Agra adds 5-gallon packaging, new labeling for H2OExcel

Brookside Agra has introduced new 5-gallon packaging and application-specific labeling for its water conservation agent H2OExcel.

Made from a blend of natural plant extracts and soil penetrants, H2OExcel has the ability to improve soil conditions, reduce surface tension and decrease water usage when planting and growing agriculture crops, rangelands, turf and other vegetation.

Biodegradable H2OExcel is available in a concentrated formula. New application-specific labeling for agriculture (H2OExcel-AG) and turfgrass (H2OExcel-Turf) usage makes it easier for growers to know how much H2OExcel to use and when to use it for the best results.

“Applying research-proven H2OExcel helps soils absorb water more quickly and efficiently, therefore decreasing water usage by up to 50 percent and reducing costs for families and business owners,” said Chad Vaninger, executive vice-president and general manager at Brookside Agra.

The characteristics of water and the presence of hardened and unreceptive soils can make it difficult for water to reach existing plant life. Water will always take the path of least resistance and simply run off. This common occurrence leads to the over-watering of plants, crops and yards because water cannot reach the root system.

“The power of H2OExcel is to create soils that absorb water quicker than they traditionally could,” Vaninger said. “Once H2OExcel infiltrates the ground, it works to reduce soil and water tension, allowing soils to absorb and retain water and nutrients three to five times faster. It also relieves capillary pressure in the soil to allow soil respiration to occur. This puts more water at the root zone and increases nutrient uptake to the plants, all while utilizing less water and inputs.”

All of H2OExcel’s ingredients are on the Generally Recognized as Safe list which is approved by both the FDA and AAFCO. H2OExcel will not harm plants, animals or humans.

Commercial and residential application areas include:

Golf fairways and tees

Landscapes

Crops

Lawns (seeding and sod)

Putting greens

Fruit and vegetable gardens

Trees

When mixed with water, H2OExcel can be applied as a spray or soil-drench. H2OExcel is also tank-mix compatible with fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides.