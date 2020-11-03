Ferris introduces new zero-turn and walk-behind mower

For the spring 2021 season, Ferris unveiled its largest zero turn mower with the IS 6200.

The mower is powered by a Cat 48 gross hp turbo diesel engine and comes with a 72-inch standard cutting deck.

The IS 6200 is designed for the municipal/industrial and rural groundskeeper where wet, dense grass is present and high hp is needed to easily power through harsh conditions.

The new IS 6200 features include an interactive 3-inch color display screen, a foot-activated hydraulic deck lift, dual-commercial Hydro-Gear pumps and the next generation ROPS, suspension seat and the patented suspension system come standard.

Also new to the 2021 spring lineup is the new FW45 Walk-Behind Mower. This mower is designed so users can maneuver through smaller spaces without sacrificing power and features.

The FW35 has been upgraded to the FW45 with larger Hydro-Gear ZT-3400 Transaxles with standard oil coolers, easier transmission and spindle servicing along with enhanced component protection in commercial applications. The FW45 comes ready to accept Ferris one-wheel or two-wheel sulky options for enhanced productivity.