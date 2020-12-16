Graham Spray Equipment: Maverick 2

Superior handling, greater cargo capacity, easier access to equipment – and more – at a very nice price.

Dual pumping stations and a ramped carrier for a ride-on mower or sprayer mean more versatility and safety for lawn care pros and landscapers. This 400-gallon split-tank rig costs less than a comparable pickup truck – but that’s not its only advantage. The Maverick 2 also delivers a tighter turning radius for superior handling, a larger bed for greater cargo capacity and an open layout and fold-down ramp for easy equipment access.

The GSE Maverick 2 Lawn Spray Rig features:

400-gal. fiberglass tank (290/110 split)

10-ft. × 8-ft. aluminum bed

18” x 18” x 30” aluminum under-bed storage box

Ride-on/Push spreader carrier with fold-down ramp

Hannay reels

Honda engines

Unit price includes Isuzu truck and all spray equipment components. Contact the Graham team at 770.942.1617 for pricing on the Maverick rig.

To see more options, including the Maverick 1, visit GrahamSE.com.